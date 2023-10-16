Beijing, Moscow to continue boosting strategic trust in 2024, top Chinese diplomat says

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. Russia and China should hold a number of joint commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in order to boost mutual strategic trust, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Our countries should plan commemorative events in order to boost mutual strategic trust, enhance our long-term friendship and further promote our friendly relations that are passed on from generation to generation," Wang said during talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

On October 1, 1949, then-Chinese leader Mao Zedong declared the creation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Tiananmen Square in central Beijing. The next day, the Soviet Union, of which Russia is the legal successor, recognized the PRC.

On October 16, Lavrov arrived on a visit to Beijing, where the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to attend the event.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. The goal is to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative. The third Belt and Road Forum is set to take place in the Chinese capital on October 17-18.