US sending second aircraft carrier group to Eastern Mediterranean — Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Career Strike Group will join Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the Eastern Mediterranean in view of the attack of Hamas militants against Israel, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in his statement.

"I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean," the Secretary noted. "The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week," Austin said.

"The increases to US force Posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," he added.