Number of Israelis wounded in Hamas attack exceeds 3,000 — Health Ministry

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. At least 3,007 Israeli citizens have suffered wounds in the Palestinian group Hamas’ attack, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, as many as 3,007 wounded people were hospitalized as of 9:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday. The ministry added that 345 people were in serious condition and 563 were in moderate condition.

The Israeli Embassy in the US said on X (formerly Twitter) at about 1:00 p.m. GMT on Tuesday that the number of those killed had reached 1,008 and the number of those wounded stood at 3,418. However, the post is currently unavailable.

The state-run Kan radio station, in turn, said on Tuesday that the death toll had passed 1,000 as of 8:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT).

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, 950 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.