Up to 300 Hamas militants infiltrated Israel — Haaretz newspaper

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The number of militants from the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, who infiltrated the territory of Israel on Saturday morning, varies between 200 and 300 people, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The newpaper quoted an Israeli police officer as saying that dozens of those militants may still be active on the territory of Israel.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.