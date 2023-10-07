Gaza fires 2,200 rockets at Israel – IDF

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. At least 2,200 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel since Saturday morning, while a number of terrorists have infiltrated the territory of the Jewish state, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Since this morning, about 2,200 rockets have been fired into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, a number of terrorists have entered Israeli territory in the south of Israel. In response, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords," the army’s press service said.

The military operation of the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip in response to the massive rocket fire launched on Saturday from the Palestinian side is now called "Iron Swords," the army press service reported. The Israeli army has launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.

At least 6 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured as a result of rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to The Times of Israel newspaper. The militant wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas issued a statement that during the operation in Israel it captured about 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers. The operation initiated by Palestinian radicals in Israeli territory next to the Gaza Strip is a response to Israel's aggressive activities against one of Islam's holiest sites, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, Chief of Hamas's Political Bureau Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh said.