Peru interested in starting direct flights with Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Peru sets to develop relations with Russia, including the start of direct flights to the country, but experiences pressure from the US, member of the Peruvian parliament Jaime Quito told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia - Latin America parliamentary conference.

"Yes, we are interested in developing cooperation with Russia in this area as well. We are here because we want to strengthen international cooperation with Russia," the lawmaker said, responding to a question about the start of direct flights between Peru and Russia.

"However, there are congressmen against this decision," Quito noted. The country "experiences external pressure from the US," he said. "We are just starting to develop our relations, we want to strengthen them," the lawmaker added.

The first Russia - Latin America inter-parliamentary conference is being held in Moscow from September 29 to October 2.