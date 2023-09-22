US sending $325 mln military assistance package to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. The US’ administration is sending a military assistance package worth $325 mln containing air defense and cluster munitions to Ukraine, according to a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released on Thursday.

"I am authorizing additional security assistance for Ukraine, which will provide $128 million worth of US arms and equipment from Department of Defense stocks. The Department of Defense will also be providing $197 million in arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns," the statement reads.

"The arms and equipment include additional air defense munitions to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses," "artillery ammunition and anti-armor capabilities, as well as cluster munitions," according to Blinken.

The capabilities in this package include AIM-9M missiles for air defense, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Avenger air defense systems, machine guns to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, 105mm and 155mm artillery rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement.