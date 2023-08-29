Ukraine lacks resources to mobilize 3 mln people, former PM says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities will not be able to call up 3 mln people even with the West’s support due to a lack of sufficient manpower and arms, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov said, commenting on an article by Germany’s Die Welt on the need to mobilize up to 3 mln people to win in the battle against Russia.

"First of all, in reality, today there is no three million to mobilize. Secondly, the Kiev regime lacks any organizational or material and technical capabilities to provide these three million at least with light weapons," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel. The ex-prime minister added that the West is also "incapable of arming a three-million man force."

Azarov thinks that the Kiev regime could call up an additional 400,000 people. "I don’t think that this will be a problem for them because they are taking a tough line," the former prime minister added. That said, he did not rule out that this would be one of the last waves of mass mobilization because resources are becoming scarce.

The article by Die Welt stated that over 30 mln people still reside in Ukraine while the total number of its armed forces may reach 3 mln. The article’s author thinks that with such manpower, the Kiev regime can "win battles and liberate its soil the old-fashioned way, by a war of attrition as in the majority of European wars for independence."