Israeli strike leaves Aleppo airport out of service — Syrian Defense Ministry

BEIRUT, August 28. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out a missile strike on Aleppo International Airport, putting it out of service, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, Israel "carried out another act of aggression against Syria, conducting a missile strike on Aleppo International Airport at 4:30 a.m." "The attack damaged the runway," the ministry added.

Aleppo International Airport was targeted twice earlier this year. On March 7, the airport stopped operations for over two weeks following an Israeli airstrike. Humanitarian aid deliveries for people affected by the February 6 earthquake were temporarily redirected to Latakia and Damascus. On May 5, an Israeli attack damaged the runway and the airport was closed for a few days.