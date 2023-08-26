South Ossetia urges Georgia to launch state border delimitation, says president

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Tskhinvali urges Tbilisi to launch the joint work regarding the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between the two countries, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev told TASS on Saturday.

"We keep receiving statements from the Georgian authorities that Tbilisi refutes forceful methods of resolving issues, however, we already heard such statements back in 2008 from [ex-Georgian President] Mikhail Saakashvili, so we remember well the price we paid over these statements and words," Gagloyev said speaking in an interview with TASS on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the recognition of the republic's independence.

"Meanwhile, we would like to note, that we are closely following all the developments on the territory of Georgia and would like to call on the current Georgian authorities to move from words to deeds and begin a joint work on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between our countries," Gagloyev added.