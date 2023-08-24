BRICS nations agree to work on increasing mutual tourist flows

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states have agreed to work towards increasing tourist routes, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We acknowledge the urgent need for tourism industry recovery and the importance of increasing mutual tourist flows and will work towards further strengthening the BRICS Alliance for Green Tourism to promote measures, which can shape a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism sector," the document reads.

"We agree to enhance exchanges and cooperation in the field of standardization and make full use of standards to advance sustainable development. We agree to continue to deepen cooperation on competition amongst BRICS countries and create a fair competition market environment for international economic and trade cooperation," the declaration said.