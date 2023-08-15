UAE offers condolences to Russia following filling station blast in Makhachkala

DUBAI, August 15. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates expressed condolences over the death of people in an explosions and fire at a filling station in Makhachkala, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The UAE extends sincere condolences to the government and the friendly people of the Russian Federation, the authorities and residents of the republic of Dagestan and wish those injured the soonest recovery," it said.

An explosion rocked a filling station in a Makhachkala suburb on Monday evening, leaving 35 people dead and 80 injured. The Investigative Committee has initiated a probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. A day of mourning has been declared in Dagestan.