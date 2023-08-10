Russian diplomat expects NATO to continue using Kiev as proxy to fight Moscow

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. NATO’s recent summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, made it clear that the bloc would continue to use Ukraine as a surrogate in the West’s proxy war against Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"It was simply announced once again at the summit that the country would be able to join the bloc once the war is over, which, according to the West, should end in Kiev’s victory. Clearly, NATO countries will continue to treat Ukraine as an expendable [surrogate] in their proxy war against Russia," he emphasized.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on the sidelines of NATO’s Vilnius summit on July 11-12. In particular, the document states that Kiev needs to obtain significant military capabilities. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed later that another 12 countries had joined the initiative, namely Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.