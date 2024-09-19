Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Thursday

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics on Thursday. By the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX Index rose by 0.26%, to 2,758.91 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.85%, to 937.6 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 0.16% in a day to 12.98 rubles.

"The situation was favorable for the Russian stock market - the ruble continued to suffer losses, and commodity prices, including oil, traded in the positive territory amid an improvement in the overall risk appetite," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investment.

The US Federal Reserve lowered the rate for the first time since 2020 the day before, as expected. But the surprise was the reduction by 50 basis points instead of the usual 25. World stock exchanges traded confidently in the positive territory today.

The leaders of growth on the Russian stock market were Russneft shares (+4.7%) due to the renewed growth in oil prices, said Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global. The leaders of decline were Ashinsky Metallurgical Plant shares (-6%) during the correction after the announcement of dividends, the expert suggested.

According to BCS World of Investment, on Friday, September 20, the MOEX Index will be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points, the yuan rate on the Moscow Exchange may move within 12.8-13.2 rubles, the dollar rate may consolidate above 92 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global believes that tomorrow the MOEX index will continue to move in the range of 2,700-2,800 points, the dollar may fluctuate in the range of 92-94.5 rubles, the euro will vary in the range of 102-105 rubles, the yuan will be in the range of 13-13.5 rubles.