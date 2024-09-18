Member of Yemen’s presidential council arrives in Moscow — agency

DOHA, September 18. /TASS/. Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, the SABA news agency said.

According to the Yemeni news agency, Saleh is expected to hold a number of meetings with Russian officials during his visit, which will last a few days.

On August 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Yemeni counterpart Shaya Mohsen Al-Zindani. The Yemeni diplomat said during a press conference after the talks that the two sides had agreed on the steps to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, including energy, culture, science and technology. Al-Zindani added that Yemen’s leadership is interested in Russia’s assistance in resolving the crisis in the Red Sea and the Middle East in general.