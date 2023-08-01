Italy launches evacuation of its citizens from Niger

ROME, August 2. /TASS/. A special flight, sent by the Italian government to Niger’s capital Niamey to evacuate Italian citizens from the country, will return to Rome early on Wednesday, the Italian foreign ministry said.

The plane has already performed a landing in Niamey. Citizens of other countries will be evacuated along with Italian citizens. According to the report, around 100 Italian passport holders are estimated to be in the capital of Niger at this point.

France announced on Tuesday that it will also begin evacuating its citizens from the Western African country.

On the evening of July 26, rebels in Niger announced on national television the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdurahmane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody.