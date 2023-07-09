Europe to ensure its security without Russia in future – German president

BERLIN, July 9. /TASS/. Europe’s security in the future will be ensured without Russia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday.

In an interview with the ZDF television channel, he said not only Germany but also the United States and many other countries tried to build a security architecture in Europe that would include Russia. "It did not work in the long run. We failed to do that too," he said, adding that now it is necessary to draw conclusions for the future.

"And, regrettably, it means that security in Europe in the future will not be common security with Russia, but we will defend ourselves - with huge spending on defense budgets in order to organize better protection for Europe, for the alliance, and better protection of our own population in Germany," he said.