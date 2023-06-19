Qatar, UAE agree to restore diplomatic ties — Qatar’s foreign ministry

DUBAI, June 19. /TASS/. The authorities of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have decided to restore diplomatic relations, and embassies and consulates of the two states will start working on Monday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.

"On the basis of an agreement and aspiration of both states towards strengthening bilateral relations, Qatar and the UAE announce the restoration of diplomatic relations with the resumption of work of Qatar’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai, as well as the UAE embassy in Doha on Monday, June 19, 2023," according to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry’s statement posted on the Twitter account.

"The two sides underlined that this step comes as an embodiment of the will of the leaderships of the two countries, and in consolidation of the march of joint Arab action, to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly people," the statement pointed out.