World’s tallest building highlighted in Russian flag colors

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. The Burj Khalifa tower in the United Arab Emirates was highlighted using Russian flag colors on the occasion of Russia Day on June 12, TASS reports.

"Tonight [June 12 - TASS] Burj Khalifa celebrates the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable achievements of Russia. Wishing the Russian nation a memorable celebration and a future paved with unity and prosperity," the post on Instagram [prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist - TASS] reads.

The illumination with Russian flag colors could also be seen on the building of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

"ADNOC's building in Abu Dhabi lights up with the colors of the Russia flag in celebration of Russia Day," the tweet says.

The Burj Khalifa tower is the world’s tallest building of 163 floors. The building facade has one of the globally largest LED screens with the area of 32,400 square meters.