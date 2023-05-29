Biden congratulates Erdogan on winning Turkish presidential election

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden congratulated Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected to the post of the Turkish president in a runoff on Sunday.

"Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of T·rkiye on his re-election," Biden wrote. "I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges."

Ahmet Yener, who heads Turkey’s highest election authority, the Supreme Election Council, said late on Sunday that with 99.43% of ballots counted, Tayyip Erdogan gets 52.14%, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 47.86%. "The 809,000 votes that have not yet been processed by the system will not affect the outcome, even if all of them were submitted for one candidate," he added.