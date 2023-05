MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Explosions rocked the Kharkov Region in eastern Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday, Ukraine’s Zerkalo Nedeli news portal reported.

No details are known at the moment. Local officials did not comment on the situation. An air raid warning was issued in the region.

Civil defense sirens wailed in four Ukrainian regions after midnight Moscow time on Wednesday: Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Chernigov.