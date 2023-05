MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Explosions are still heard on Saturday night in Dnepropetrovsk Region and the city of Dnepr in eastern Ukraine, where an air alert warning is in effect, the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Ukraine’s 5 Channel reported that explosions were heard in Dnepropetrovsk Region after an air raid alert was declared. Later the warning was lifted, but then issued again.