India to continue extending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine — Modi

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. India supports a solution to the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, and it will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of that country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"Met President Zelensky in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.