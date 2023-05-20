G7 countries call on Iran to stop supporting Russia in Ukrainian conflict — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) call on Iran to stop supporting Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"Iran must stop supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

"In particular, we call upon Iran to cease transferring armed UAVs, which have been used to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure," the G7 leaders added.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly refuted reports about Iranian drone supplies and their use in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov blasted these reports as bogus and stressed that the Russian army used domestically-made drones.