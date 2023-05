MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Explosions were heard late on Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Nikolayev, the country’s Obshchestvennoye media outlet reported.

No details of the incident are known. The local authorities are yet to comment on the situation.

An air raid warning was issued in the Nikolayev Region at 23:08 local time.

Currently, air raid sirens are wailing in half of Ukrainian regions, including in the capital Kiev, according to the country’s official air raid alert map.