Lukashenko receives UN chief’s invitation to attend SDG summit

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has received UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ invitation to take part in a UN Sustainable Development (SDG) Summit in September.

"An invitation to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take part in a summit on the sustainable development goals has been received," Lukashenko’s press service said.

According to the press service, the UN chief noted that the SDG summit could be a turning point when the world moves from fear to hope, from deepening pessimism to accelerated action.