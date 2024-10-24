Ukraine fires some 75 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces have fired 75 munitions and launched 45 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring one civilian, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

"A total of 23 munitions in 3 rounds of shelling and five UAVs, three of which were intercepted by an air defense system, were launched at the settlements of Oktyabrsky, Zhuravlyovka, Nechayevka, Repnoye and Schetinovka in the Belgorod district. A resident of Oktyabrsky was injured," he wrote.

Two UAVs and 21 munitions were launched at six settlements in the Grayvoronovsky district, damaging a private house. The Kwasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by 18 munitions and 9 drones.

Some 13 munitions and 14 UAVs were launched at the settlements in the Shebekinsky district, damaging six cars, eight private houses and five outbuildings. Four drones were launched at the Borisovsky district, damaging a communication facility.

The Volokonovsky district was attacked by seven UAVs, three cars were damaged. Four drones were shot down in the skies over Belgorod, the Valuysky and Prokhorovsky districts.