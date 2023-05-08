Berlin court upholds ban on displaying Russian flags on May 9 — police

BERLIN, May 8. /TASS/. A Berlin court has granted a motion of the local police and banned the demonstration of the Russian flag and symbols on May 9, the Berlin police said on Monday.

"The administrative court has ruled that our complaint was substantiated. The use of Russian and Soviet flags and the St. George’s ribbon at the aforementioned monuments is still banned," the police said on Twitter.

The RBB radio station on Sunday said, citing a law enforcement official, that Berlin’s Administrative Court had cancelled parts of the police ban on the demonstration of Russian flags and symbols on May 9. The court allowed the use of Russian flags and symbols for the march of the Immortal Regiment. The police appealed the ruling at the Supreme Administrative Court.