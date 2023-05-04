Armenian prime minister plans to travel to Moscow next week

YEREVAN, May 4. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said in televised remarks that he plans to travel to Moscow next week.

He made the statement in a speech at the Prague Center for Transatlantic Relations, which was broadcast by Armenian news websites.

"The situation [in Ukraine] is completely unpredictable. There’s no analytical or political studies organization that can predict what will happen a month from now. I can firmly tell you just one thing: I’m heading to Moscow next week," he said, when asked about his view of the situation in Ukraine.