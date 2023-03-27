Meeting of Russian, Turkish, Iranian, Syrian senior diplomats to be held soon

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. A meeting between the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria will be held in the near future, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Monday.

"We are getting ready [for a meeting]. I think that [it will be held] soon. We are hoping," he said.

"It’s a holiday season now, Ramadan. There are many other circumstances. Yet work continues," the senior diplomat stressed.

"We are hoping that our mediating mission directed at a very important strategic goal - the normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations - will result in our shared success," he concluded.