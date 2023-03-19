Turnout in Kazakh parliamentary election totals 46.84% after seven hours of voting — CEC

ASTANA, March 19. /TASS/. The turnout at the elections to Kazakhstan’s Majilis (lower house of parliament) and maslikhats (local representational bodies) totaled 46.84% by 2 p.m. local time (11 a.m. Moscow time), a member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Anastasia Shchegortsova told a briefing on Sunday.

"As of 2 p.m. ballots were received by 46.84% of the total number of voters enlisted," she said.

The voting that is held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moscow time), is deemed to be effected with any turnout.

The total number of voters in the country is 12,032,550, of which 5,635,462 have already cast votes.

Kazakh voters are choosing from all the seven political parties officially registered in Kazakhstan: the largest party of Amanat, Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, Respublica, People's Party of Kazakhstan, Green Party ‘Baytaq’, Aq Jol Democratic Party, and Nationwide Social Democratic Party.