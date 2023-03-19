Parliamentary election turnout in Kazakhstan exceeds 30% after five hours of voting — CEC

ASTANA, March 19. /TASS/. The turnout at the elections to Kazakhstan’s parliament and local representational bodies reached 30.65% by 12 p.m. local time (9 a.m. Moscow time), a member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Sabila Mustafina told a briefing on Sunday.

"As of 12 p.m. 30.65% of the total number of voters enlisted received ballots," she said.

The first 92 polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Moscow time).

Voters are choosing from all the seven political parties officially registered in Kazakhstan: the largest party of Amanat, Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, Respublica, People's Party of Kazakhstan, Green Party ‘Baytaq’, Aq Jol Democratic Party, and Nationwide Social Democratic Party.