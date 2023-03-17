UN Security Council holds additional consultations before Ukraine meeting

UNITED NATIONS, March 17. /TASS/. The UN Security Council on Friday put off a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine to hold additional consultations, according to a TASS reporter.

When all Security Council members gathered in the meeting room, its chairman, Mozambique’s envoy to the UN Pedro Comissario Afonso, announced that additional consultations were required. He didn’t specify what issues would be discussed, but expressed hope that the consultations wouldn’t take up much time. Security Council members subsequently left the room.

Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, earlier suggested that Western countries would try to prevent Daria Morozova, a commissioner from the Donetsk People’s Republic that was invited by Russia, from speaking at the UNSC.

The UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine will take place at the request of the US and Albania.