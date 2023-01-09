Georgian MP warns Kiev against involving Tbilisi in military operations

TBILISI, January 9. /TASS/. A member of Georgia’s ruling party denounced on Monday the remark by Ukraine’s temporary charge d’affaires to Georgia, Andrey Kasyanov, who said Kiev had demanded that Tbilisi send back weapons it had been given, as yet another attempt to involve the republic in the military operation.

Givi Mikanadze from the Georgian Dream faction told reporters, "This could be yet another attempt to involve Georgia in the war. We reiterate resolutely and clearly that our government will not take any step that might make Georgia a party to this war or where it could risk being dragged into the war."

Georgia will continue providing "political and humanitarian assistance" to Ukraine and will primarily make sure that the country "is not involved in military operations and that there is peace," he emphasized.

Ukraine’s European Pravda online newspaper published an article on Monday in which Kasyanov said that Ukraine had asked Georgia to send back Buk missile systems Kiev had transferred to Tbilisi in 2008. The Ukrainian diplomat said Kiev had also asked Tbilisi to give it the Javelin missile systems Georgia had received from the United States. According to Kasyanov, Washington had given its consent and was ready to send newer systems to Georgia as a replacement.

In early December 2022, Kasyanov said that Kiev had repeatedly asked Tbilisi to send over military or dual-purpose hardware, but that such requests had been ignored. The diplomat also said Ukraine had requested electric generators from Georgia, too. In late December, the Georgian government bought 25 pieces and supplied those to Ukraine.