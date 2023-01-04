US does not view keeping new territories by Russia as basis for talks — White House

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The United States believes that the settlement in Ukraine should be based on UN Charter principles and new territories remaining in Russia cannot be the basis for real talks, White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said at the briefing.

"You've heard us say this over and over again, <…> nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine. And so that's how we see this approach, and that is the consistent consensus of this administration. We all support a just peace; that is something that we all support," the Spokesperson said.

"When we talk about just peace, that must include UN principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as I just laid out," Jean-Pierre said. "It is hard to take seriously the idea that Russia is prepared for good faith diplomacy when they are doubling down," she noted. The United States sees its task now "to keep supporting Ukraine on the battlefield so that they are in the best position. In the best position to negotiate at the table when that does occur," the Spokesperson added.

Any peace plan for Ukraine must address new realities - four new regions that became part of Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.