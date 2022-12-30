Serbia’s Vucic thanks Putin for greetings on upcoming holidays

BELGRADE, December 31. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for greetings on the upcoming New Year holidays, according to the Serbian leader’s interview with the Prva TV channel.

"Yes, he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] congratulated me, tomorrow Russian envoy to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko will pass these greetings to me. He insisted that he would give it to me before the end of this year. Thanks to him [the Russian president] for the greetings," Vucic said.

On Friday, the Kremlin website published Christmas and New Year's greetings from the Russian leader to foreign heads of state and government. The only European leaders to receive such telegrams from Putin were Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (the only EU leader on the list) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The published list also does not include the US president.