Blocking of Lachin Corridor triggers humanitarian crisis — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, December 15. /TASS/. Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin Corridor and halted gas supplies triggering a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Over recent days, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has sharply exacerbated. First, Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin Corridor and then shut down a gas pipeline providing natural gas to Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result of these provocations, the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh lost their right to freedom of movement, thousands of people, including children, remained on the road in cold winter conditions, many families ended up being inadvertently separated, people with health issues got deprived of medical aid, 120,000 people are practically being held hostage, schools and kindergartens were forced to shut down. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is a humanitarian crisis," he noted.