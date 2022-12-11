Protesters in Mongolia divided in their demands to authorities

ULAANBAATAR, December 11. /TASS/. Participants in the protests that have been held in Mongolia for the eighth day in a row are divided in their demands to the authorities and begin to split into groups and argue with each other, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday from a rally in Ulaanbaatar’s central square.

Several people held a sit-down strike at the stairs leading to the central entrance to the government building during the night from Saturday to Sunday. These people chanted the slogans demanding the names of high-ranking corrupt officials and coal embezzlers be made public.

People of the older generation gathered at a rostrum with a microphone near an ice village. They demanded the dissolution of the parliament, raising their voices in favor of an electoral reform and a bicameral parliament.

Younger participants in the rally flocking around the Sukhe Bator statue call for the resignation of the government.

Despite their different demands, the protesters from time to time get together and march along the square’s perimeter. They say it helps them keep warm, especially after dark, when air temperatures drop to 35 degrees below zero.

Protests in Mongolia’s capital city began on December 4, when people gathered in the central square demanding those responsible for exporting coal to China without any oversight from customs control, be named. The demonstrators claimed that there were high-ranking officials among them. The total sum of the theft is said to exceed 12.8 billion US dollars. On December 5, the protesters tried to storm the government building. On December 7, the Mongolian prime minister announced the establishment of a working group to investigate the case, which will include up to 100 protesters along with government officials.