Ukraine received $27 bln in financial aid since late February — Finance Ministry

KIEV, December 7. /TASS/. Ukraine received $27.2 billion in financial aid after Russia launched a special military operation in late February, the country’s Deputy Finance Minister Roman Ermolichev said on Wednesday.

"As for international cooperation, this year Ukraine has already received $27.2 billion in aid from foreign partners," he said as quoted by the Ukrainian analytical portal Slovo i Delo (Word and Deed).

Ermolichev added that next year the amount of assistance will increase up to about $38 billion to cover the budget deficit.

In November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced that Ukraine had received over $23 billion in foreign financial aid. Shmygal also said that in 2023 the Ukrainian authorities expect to receive a 18 bln euros financial assistance package from the EU. This will cover the budget deficit in terms of necessary non-military spending, he said. Shmygal noted that his country is also expecting the US Congress to approve allocation of financial aid worth $37.7 billion next year.