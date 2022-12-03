French president confirms plans to hold conversation with Putin soon

PARIS, December 3. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in an interview with TF1 that he planned to hold a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future.

"I plan to hold another conversation with President Putin after talking to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, particularly on the issue of civil nuclear energy," the French leader said. "We need to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, try to avoid an escalation, protect the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and make preparations for launching dialogue on the day when everyone comes to the negotiating table," he added.

Macron visited the United States on November 29 for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden. He said at a joint press conference with the US president that he intended to hold a phone call with Putin in the foreseeable future.