Japan to officially enshrine unacceptability of preventive strikes against enemy — paper

TOKYO, December 2. /TASS/. A clear provision on the inadmissibility of preventive strikes on a potential enemy’s territory will be included in one of the three fundamental documents on national security to be adopted by the Japanese government by the end of the year, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper, which got access to the text of the document, reported on Friday.

According to it, the potential counterstrike against an enemy can only be employed to "prevent [the enemy’s] further armed attacks." The document noted that preventive strikes would be "inadmissible" if no one attacked Japan. The document also made clear that counterstrikes could only be carried out against "military targets" on enemy territory.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Diet (the Japanese Parliament) on November 30 that he ruled out the possibility of preventive military actions. According to him, it was contrary to international law. That said, the prime minister earlier said that possessing the capability to strike the bases of potential enemies strengthened Japan's diplomatic capabilities and reduced the threat of external aggression.

Kishida ordered to more than double the current level of defense spending and bring it to 2% of the country's GDP. Such a goal should be achieved by 2027. Japan's military spending is currently just over 1% of GDP. Over the next five years, it is expected, among other things, to equip troops with long-range missiles capable of hitting targets in enemy territory. Tokyo also intends to significantly improve its ability to conduct prolonged and intensive combat operations.