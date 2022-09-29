Kazakh president instructs to strengthen security measures due to arrival of Russians

ASTANA, September 29. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Internal Affairs Ministry to strengthen security measures amid the mass arrival of the Russians in the republic, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported on Thursday.

It is noted that Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov during a meeting with Tokayev reported to the head of state on the actions taken in connection with this situation.

"Marat Akhmetzhanov told about the measures taken by the Internal Affairs authorities in connection with the arrival of citizens of the Russian Federation," the report said.

According to the head of the Interior Ministry, the crime situation in Kazakhstan is stable.

"At the end of the meeting, the president gave a number of instructions aimed at further improving the level of law and order and public safety in the country, as well as the implementation of effective migration control," the press service explained.

Earlier, Aslan Atalykov, Acting Chairman of the Committee of migration service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, stated that since September 21 about 98,000 Russians entered Kazakhstan and 64,234 people left the country.