Erdogan says he wants to set up meeting between Putin, Zelensky in Turkey soon

ANKARA, September 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that he wants to set up a meeting of Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky as soon as possible.

"We are very proud of the continuation of the process that began with the organization of the grain corridor and the exchange of prisoners of war. Now our goal is to organize a meeting of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible to stop the war," the Turkish president said at a news conference in Ankara following a cabinet meeting.

According to Erdogan, by continuing engagement with both Russia and Ukraine, Turkey "has achieved significant success in the diplomatic field." The Turkish president said that more than 5 million tons of food have already been exported from Ukraine through the grain corridor.

In addition, Erdogan spoke in favor of expanding Turkey's cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Moscow has always expressed its readiness for talks with Kiev, however, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there’s no prospect for talks with Ukraine now. Commenting on the relevance of Erdogan's proposal to set up negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Peskov said that "there are no conditions for this now.".