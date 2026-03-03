Israeli army prepares to attack over 80 settlements in southern Lebanon — spokesman

BEIRUT, March 3. /TASS/. The Israeli army warned residents of 84 southern Lebanese settlements about impending airstrikes on the facilities of the Shia group Hezbollah.

In a statement posted on X, a military spokesman said that Lebanese citizens should leave the dangerous zone. "Anyone near Hezbollah fighters and positions endangers their lives," the statement said. "For security reasons, you should leave the settlements at a distance of at least 1,000 meters," the spokesman said, adding that civilians should not return to their homes anytime soon.

On March 2, residents of 53 Lebanese settlements received a similar warning. Their villages were later attacked.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the escalation of the situation in southern Lebanon and the shelling of several districts in the Beqaa Valley and southern outskirts of Lebanon have led to a mass exodus. The number of displaced people is estimated to be 30,000.

The Lebanese government has provided nearly 200 schools for the temporary housing of displaced people. The displaced individuals are receiving food and all the necessary medical assistance.