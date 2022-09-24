Russia reports 51,269 new daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 51,269 over the past day to 20,746,163, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

A day earlier, 53,335 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,528 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 31 regions, while in 50 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 3,915 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,101 over the past day versus 4,923 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,177,014, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,787 over the past day versus 3,936 a day earlier, reaching 1,743,222.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 58,412 over the past day, reaching 19,710,599, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier some 57,625 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 111 over the past day, reaching 386,662, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier 104 COVID-19 deaths were registered.