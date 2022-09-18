Kyrgyzstan considers conflict with Tajikistan as premeditated aggression - ministry

BISHKEK, September 18. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday it considers the border conflict with Tajikistan as a premeditated armed aggression.

The Kyrgyz foreign ministry thinks it important to state that it considers the September 14-17, 2022 developments on its sovereign territory as Tajikistan’s premediated armed act of aggression against our state," the ministry’s press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Tajik side’s ungrounded accusations of committing ‘an act of armed aggression against Tajikistan’ are a void attempt to shift the responsibility and blame onto Kyrgyzstan," the ministry said. "The Tajik side has launched a wide disinformation campaign geared to discredit Kyrgyzstan’s defensive actions.".

Batken region

The Tajik side has seized several settlements in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region in the current border conflict, the ministry said.

"We note that despite the numerous ceasefire agreements the Tajik side continues its provocative shelling attacks and captured several settlements in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region: Dostuk, Aksay, International, Zhashtyk, Borborduk, Arka, Kulundu," it said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that the Kyrgyz side "was acting exclusively from defensive positions and had no aim of seizing the neighbor’s territory, unlike the Tajik side.".

Peaceful means

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry has called for resolving disputable matters with Tajikistan solely by peaceful means.

"The Kyrgyz foreign ministry once again reiterates its unfailing position that disputable issues between the two countries are to be resolved solely by peaceful, political and diplomatic means at the negotiating table," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.