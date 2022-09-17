Situation on Tajik-Kyrgyz border under control - Tajikistan’s regional authorities

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is under the parties’ control, the press service of the chairman of Tajikistan’s Sughd Province said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, a joint Tajik-Kyrgyz commission designed to stabilize the situation in border areas continues its work.

"It was highlighted at a meeting that it’s crucial for the commission to continue its activities to ensure a ceasefire. The situation remains under the parties’ control," the regional administration said.

Tensions rose on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on September 14. Clashes between the two countries’ border guards resumed on Friday morning. Later in the day, Presidents Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand and agreed to a ceasefire. The heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik border agencies later agreed to coordinate their activities to prevent provocations and shootouts on the border.