MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukraine has deployed an unprecedented number of troops, including special operations forces, mercenaries and territorial defense units, along the line of contact in the Zaporozhye Region, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said on Wednesday.

"Such a large number [of troops] <...> has never before been seen along the segment of the frontline in the Zaporozhye Region. If I were to mention all the units, it would take up all of our airtime," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel. "They include the Special Operations Forces, territorial defense units and forcibly mobilized soldiers," Rogov specified.

He also stated that English and Polish speaking service members were supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye Region. "I can say for sure that English speakers and people using the Polish language are currently present on the Zaporozhye line of contact," the activist stressed.

Rogov warned earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were deploying heavy equipment to the contact line. According to him, the movement of M777 howitzers, HIMARS, Uragan and Grad multiple rocket launchers was recorded. However, Rogov noted that there were no plans to evacuate civilians from communities along the line of contact as the situation there remained under control.