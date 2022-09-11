Three DPR soldiers killed, 14 wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. Three serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and 14 more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that three soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 14 more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired more than 120 shells from heavy artillery systems and tanks. Six settlements came under shelling. Two houses were damaged.