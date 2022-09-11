EU visa restrictions spell end of global village notion — Austria's ex-Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Austria's former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl believes that the EU's visa restriction on Russians are the final nail in the coffin of globalists' dream of unlimited mobility.

"I've always been skeptical of the global village concept, which has received a lot of attention in the past 20 years. It seems to me that it existed as a slogan," Kneissl said in an interview with TASS. "For a long time, the world has been fragmenting. The revocation of the visa accord is, in fact, more of a formal capstone to a trend that began earlier. Unfortunately," she added.

According to her, people's freedom of movement has recently been "taken away in the name of lockdowns and a pandemic, or because political processes have led to this." "And unlimited mobility, the dream of globalists … was only a very short-term fiction," she added.